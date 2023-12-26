Plane Detained in France for Suspected Human Trafficking Arrives in Mumbai

French authorities have confirmed that an Airbus A340 carrying 276 passengers, mostly Indians, has successfully landed in Mumbai after being detained in France for four days over suspected human trafficking allegations. The charter plane, operated by Romania’s Legend Airlines, had initially taken off from Vatry airport near Paris before being held by French authorities, who launched an investigation into the purpose of the trip. The aircraft finally arrived in Mumbai early this morning.

Upon landing in Vatry, it was discovered that there were 11 unaccompanied minors among the 303 passengers on board. These stranded passengers were provided with temporary beds, access to facilities, and meals during their stay at Vatry airport.

The flight’s connection to Nicaragua has raised concerns, as the country has experienced a growing number of individuals seeking asylum in the United States. Recent data from the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) reveals a significant increase in Indians attempting to enter the US illegally, with 96,917 recorded in the fiscal year 2023, a 51.61 percent jump from the previous year. Some migrants have been using a method called “dunki” flights, where they transit through countries with lenient travel document requirements to reach their final destinations.

The plane was grounded after authorities received a tip-off that the passengers were likely victims of human trafficking. It is suspected that the aircraft may be linked to a criminal syndicate attempting to smuggle individuals into the United States. The investigation has now been taken over by France’s anti-organized crime unit, JUNALCO.

If proven, human trafficking carries severe consequences in France, with a potential sentence of up to 20 years. The French authorities are determined to thoroughly investigate this case to ensure that all individuals involved are held accountable for their actions.

