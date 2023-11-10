Matildas Fever Sweeps Australia as Nation Unites in World Cup Fever

Australia is currently experiencing a surge of patriotism and collective excitement not seen since the 2000 Sydney Olympics. The Matildas, Australia’s national women’s soccer team, have captured the hearts of the nation and fans are showing their unwavering support in record-breaking numbers.

Television ratings have been soaring as millions of viewers tune in to watch the Matildas’ matches. In fact, the round of 16 win over Denmark garnered over 3.5 million viewers, making it the highest-rated TV show of 2023 so far. These numbers even surpass the viewership of major sporting events like the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin.

Fans are not only watching the games from the comfort of their homes but are also flocking to live sites around the country to join in the collective experience. The atmosphere at these venues is electric, with fans erupting in cheers and celebrating every victorious moment.

However, amidst the overwhelming support, there is always an outlier. Social media videos captured a peculiar sight on a flight, where almost everyone was engrossed in watching the intense shootout between the Matildas and France, except for one person who seemed more engrossed in watching “Lord of the Rings.” It’s baffling to think that someone would choose to miss out on this historic moment shared by the entire nation.

From stadiums to living rooms, Australians are rallying behind the Matildas like never before. The passion and enthusiasm displayed by fans is a testament to the significant progress the team has made. This World Cup is the furthest the Matildas have ever advanced, and the excitement is palpable.

As the Matildas prepare to face England in the World Cup semi-final, the frenzy shows no signs of slowing down. The clash between two world-class teams is anticipated to be a thrilling encounter. Regardless of the final outcome, the Matildas have already made their mark and united the nation in their pursuit of victory.

Maybe, just maybe, the person engrossed in “Lord of the Rings” will recognize the magnitude of this historic moment and join in the country’s celebration if the Matildas make it to the final.