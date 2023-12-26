New Title: Human Trafficking Concerns Lead to Grounding of Plane in France

An Airbus A340 carrying 276 Indian passengers, operated by Romania-based Legend Airlines, was grounded in France for four days amid concerns of possible human trafficking. However, the plane has finally arrived in Mumbai, India, early on Tuesday morning.

The incident began when the flight, en route from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua, was detained at a regional airport in France. Authorities received a tip-off suggesting that some of the passengers onboard may be victims of trafficking. As a result, the passengers were confined at Vatry airport, located approximately 150km east of Paris.

The airport terminal was transformed into a makeshift courtroom, where emergency hearings were conducted concerning the detained passengers. In total, 303 passengers were originally onboard the flight, with 25, including five minors, choosing to seek asylum in France. Two additional passengers were initially detained as part of the trafficking investigation but were later released by local authorities.

After a legal ruling from a French court, it was determined that authorities did not have the legal authority to continue detaining several of the passengers. Consequently, the plane was allowed to depart on Monday, bringing an end to the ordeal.

French authorities have stated that no evidence of human trafficking was found during their investigation. However, they are still pursuing potential breaches of immigration laws in relation to the incident.

The Indian Embassy expressed gratitude to the French officials for their prompt action in resolving the situation, which enabled the Indian passengers to safely return home.

