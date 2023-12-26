Airplane Detained in France over Suspicion of Human Trafficking Concerns, Arrives in Mumbai

A plane carrying 303 Indian passengers, which was held in France due to concerns of human trafficking, has safely landed in Mumbai early Tuesday morning. The aircraft, chartered for Nicaragua, was grounded at France’s Vatry airport for an investigation into potential trafficking. After the French authorities granted permission for departure, the flight departed for Mumbai on Monday.

Of the original 303 individuals on the passenger list, 276 were on board when the plane landed in Mumbai. The flight, operated by Romanian charter company Legend Airlines, used an Airbus A340 aircraft and traveled from the UAE to Nicaragua in Central America.

Two passengers were initially detained by French police for questioning regarding suspected people trafficking. However, they were later released after it was established that all 303 passengers had boarded the plane voluntarily. The investigating judge, in this case, was able to withstand media pressure, resulting in the release of the suspects.

While the French authorities continue to investigate potential violations of immigration laws, the focus has shifted away from human trafficking. The prefect’s office has initiated a judicial investigation to examine the purpose and conditions under which these passengers were being transported to Central America. Furthermore, approximately 25 individuals have applied for asylum and have been relocated to a designated area within Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for asylum seekers.

This incident highlights the importance of thorough investigations in cases involving human trafficking concerns. The collaborative efforts between international authorities and the judiciary system are crucial in ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in such cases.

