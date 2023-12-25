Charter Flight Departs for Mumbai Following Trafficking Investigation

A charter plane that was temporarily grounded in France due to a human trafficking investigation has finally departed for Mumbai, India. The incident caused significant delays for about 300 Indian passengers who were en route to Central America, with some being stranded inside a rural French airport for four days.

The Airbus A340, carrying 303 Indian passengers from the United Arab Emirates, made a stop at Vatry airport in eastern France for refueling when it was detained based on an anonymous tip-off suggesting the presence of potential human trafficking victims on board. The passengers included families, children, and even unaccompanied minors.

After being held on the aircraft initially, the passengers were later transferred to the terminal building. Local officials, medics, and volunteers ensured their comfort by providing beds, regular meals, and showers while they waited for the situation to be resolved.

Following two days of questioning by French authorities, the passengers were cleared to continue their journey on Sunday. The plane, operated by Legend Airlines, is expected to land at Mumbai airport. The crew members, who were also questioned, were released earlier. Legend Airlines has denied any involvement in human trafficking.

Although most of the passengers were permitted to proceed, two individuals are still being interrogated by French officials. Additionally, twelve passengers have sought asylum in France.

It is unclear what kind of trafficking was alleged or if the passengers’ final destination was the United States. However, it is worth noting that there has been a significant increase in Indian citizens attempting to enter the US illegally from Mexico. In the past year alone, Indian citizens were arrested 41,770 times while attempting to cross the US-Mexico border, more than double the number from the previous year.

While this incident was certainly a distressing experience for the passengers involved, it highlights the importance of vigilance in combating human trafficking. Anonymous tip-offs and thorough investigations are crucial to preventing and addressing such crimes.