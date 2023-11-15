New Plane Troubles Ground German Foreign Minister’s Trip

By Perry Jensen in Frankfurt & Claire Spencer in Paris

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock’s plans for a diplomatic journey to Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji have been cut short due to technical difficulties with her government plane. The 23-year-old Airbus A340-300 experienced recurring problems with its wing flaps, resulting in an unexpected landing in Abu Dhabi.

This unfortunate incident has left Minister Baerbock stranded, unable to continue her scheduled week-long trip. The minister expressed her frustration, stating that the situation goes beyond mere annoyance. Efforts to secure alternative flights for her team were unsuccessful within the required timeframe.

Germany has long been admired for its efficiency, but its government aircraft have gained a reputation for unreliability. This particular Airbus plane had previously experienced technical faults in 2018, causing then Chancellor Angela Merkel to miss an important summit. Furthermore, Germany’s finance minister at the time, Olaf Scholz, encountered a similar situation when rodents chewed through cables on another government plane while he was stranded in Indonesia.

In light of these repeated issues, the German Luftwaffe Air Force has decided to retire the problematic aircraft ahead of schedule. The government plans to replace both A340-300 planes. In the future, top officials will travel using recently acquired A350 planes, which are deemed more robust and modern for long-haul operations.

