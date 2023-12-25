India-Bound Airbus A340 Finally Departs French Airport, Passengers Raise Asylum Requests

After facing significant delays and confusion, an Airbus A340 en route to Nicaragua has finally departed from a Paris airport and is on its way to Mumbai, according to the French newspaper Le Monde. The aircraft, carrying 303 passengers, many of whom are believed to be Indian nationals, was grounded due to suspected links to human trafficking.

“The situation has been quite perplexing,” stated Liliana Bakayoko, legal counsel for Romania’s Legend Airlines, the aircraft’s registered owner, during an interview with a French TV channel. Bakayoko explained that some passengers expressed dissatisfaction as they desired to continue their journey to Nicaragua as planned.

Earlier in the day, Bakayoko had informed PTI that the plane was scheduled to leave France at 10 am local time and arrive in India late Monday or early Tuesday. She assured Le Monde that all necessary clearances had been obtained. At the time, she also mentioned that only around 200-250 passengers had agreed to return, excluding those under police custody or seeking asylum in France.

However, the situation remained uncertain as the police informed Le Monde that the aircraft would not depart before noon. Currently, it is believed that two passengers were not authorized to leave and are possibly detained, while a dozen others have sought asylum. The status of these individuals is currently unknown.

Charges against the two unauthorized passengers are likely to include conspiracy to assist undocumented immigrants enter the country, as reported by Le Monde. The passengers on the flight were found to be conversing in Tamil and Hindi.

The flight, operated as a charter service from Dubai, had landed at the Paris airport to refuel during its journey. However, it was subsequently grounded following a tip-off suggesting that the passengers were potential victims of human trafficking. According to sources, the plane might be linked to a criminal network attempting to smuggle people into the United States via Nicaragua.

JUNALCO, France’s anti-organized crime unit, is currently leading the investigation into the incident. Human trafficking in France carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years. Local judges had initially questioned all passengers on board before authorities announced that the plane could depart.

The Indian citizens on the flight have been provided with consular access, and the Indian government is actively working with French authorities to resolve the situation. Temporary arrangements, such as makeshift beds, meals, access to toilets, and showers, have been made for the passengers at the airport.

Legend Airlines maintains its innocence and is fully cooperative with the authorities during the investigation. They have also expressed their intention to seek damages from the client who chartered their plane.

