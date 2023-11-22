New Article: Safety Measures Enforced Following Tragic Skydiving Accident

In a tragic mid-air collision that resulted in the death of experienced skydiver Nicolas Galy, a pilot has been sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in France. The incident occurred during a wingsuit jump in July 2018 when Galy was decapitated by the wing of the plane.

The pilot responsible, referred to as “Alain C,” has received a suspended sentence and has been banned from flying for a year, as determined by the Montauban criminal court. The pilot’s employer, the Midi-Pyrénées Skydiving School Association, has also been fined approximately $22,000, with half of the penalty being suspended.

During the jump, Galy and another wingsuiter leapt from a single-engine aircraft at an altitude of approximately 14,400 feet over Bouloc-en-Quercy, southern France. Unfortunately, the pilot’s plane caught up with both skydivers around 1,000 feet during their descent. It was at this point that the collision occurred, resulting in Galy’s untimely death.

While the pilot claimed that he had lost visual contact with the wingsuiters after they jumped, leading to the tragic collision, safety experts argue that there were significant lapses in communication and negligence involved. The court emphasized the failure of communication between the pilot and the victim, highlighting the importance of clear and effective communication protocols during such activities.

In light of this devastating incident, there have been renewed calls for stricter safety measures and robust training programs for pilots involved in skydiving operations. Additionally, aviation authorities are enforcing stringent regulations to ensure that pilots possess valid aeronautical licenses and adhere to all necessary restrictions, thereby safeguarding the lives of skydivers.

