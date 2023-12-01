Harry Learns of the Queen’s Passing Amidst a Lack of Communication

In a recent revelation, it has come to light that Prince Harry discovered the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death through a BBC News alert while he was in mid-flight. This discovery was made public in Harry’s book, “Spare,” where he recounted the events leading up to the shocking moment.

According to the book, Harry had reached out to his brother, Prince William, via text to discuss their plans regarding their ailing grandmother at Balmoral. However, Harry received no response, leaving him with no choice but to secure his own British Airways flight to Scotland. It was during this journey that he received a text from Meghan urging him to call her urgently, followed by the devastating BBC News notification.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Harry’s team made desperate attempts to pause the release of the official statement regarding the Queen’s passing until he could be personally informed by his family. However, despite their pleas, the palace released the announcement while Harry’s plane was still circling due to stormy weather.

Contrary to earlier reports suggesting that Prince Charles had broken the news to Harry privately, it has now been clarified that these claims were merely made to safeguard the royal family’s image. Harry himself made no mention of any such attempts in his book, raising questions about the extent of communication within the monarchy.

A friend of Harry’s voiced their frustration, highlighting that a little more patience would have been insignificant in the bigger picture. Regrettably, this sentiment was not respected by those involved.

FAQ:

Q: How did Prince Harry learn about Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

A: Prince Harry discovered the news of the Queen’s passing through a BBC News alert while he was in mid-flight.

Q: Did Prince Harry receive any communication from his family regarding the Queen’s death?

A: According to Harry’s book, “Spare,” he did not receive any communication from his family prior to the BBC notification.

Q: Were attempts made to delay the official announcement from the palace?

A: Yes, Harry’s team made desperate appeals to pause the release until he could be personally informed, but the palace went ahead with the announcement regardless.

Sources:

– www.example.com