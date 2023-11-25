The Road to Recovery: Overcoming Trauma After Release

After enduring physical and mental trauma, the hostages who have been released face a challenging journey towards recovery. To gain deeper insights into their healing process, I had the privilege of speaking with Professor Hagai Levine, the head of the medical and resilience team for the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, who has been directly involved in supporting these survivors.

When asked about their current condition, Professor Levine acknowledged that while some of the hostages have demonstrated resilience, the road to recovery will be a long and arduous one. Despite the encouraging signs of communication with their families and witnessing images of them walking freely, it is crucial to recognize that they require not only mental and physical support but also comprehensive medical evaluations to address any underlying health issues.

In fact, some of the hostages have chronic illnesses that were likely left untreated during their captivity. These conditions must be carefully examined and treated by medical professionals to ensure their full recovery. Furthermore, it is disheartening to acknowledge that more than 200 innocent individuals are still being held captive by the Hamas, deprived of the necessary medical and psychological care they require for their own journey towards healing.

Looking ahead, it is imperative that we prioritize the well-being of all former hostages. Our hope is that in the coming week, every single hostage will either be released or, at the very least, granted a Red Cross visit to evaluate and provide them with the essential care they need. Through a collective effort, we can begin to restore their physical and mental well-being and lay the foundation for their successful reintegration into society.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What kind of support do released hostages need?

A: Released hostages require both mental and physical support. In addition, thorough medical examinations are crucial to address any underlying health issues that may have developed during their captivity.

Q: Why is it important to provide medical and psychological care for released hostages?

A: Medical and psychological care is essential for the recovery of released hostages. It helps address physical ailments, ensures proper treatment of chronic illnesses, and supports their mental well-being during the challenging process of readjustment to freedom.

Q: How many hostages are still being held?

A: Unfortunately, more than 200 innocent people are still being held captive by the Hamas, deprived of the proper medical care and psychological support they urgently require for their recovery.

Please note that the information provided in this article is based on the expertise and insights of Professor Hagai Levine and aims to shed light on the challenges faced by released hostages as they embark on their journey to recovery.