Thousands of Ethnic Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh as Azerbaijan Gains Control

In the wake of Azerbaijan’s recent victory over separatist forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, ethnic Armenian families are being forced to leave their homes to seek safety and refuge elsewhere. The once-autonomous region, which has been under Armenian control and is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, is now undergoing a significant shift in power dynamics.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan, approximately 19,000 out of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians residing in Nagorno-Karabakh have already sought shelter in Armenia. These displaced families, hungry and exhausted, are taking whatever means possible to escape the escalating conflict. Cars and buses, packed to the brim with personal belongings, wind their way down treacherous mountain roads to reach a place of safety.

The harrowing journey out of Nagorno-Karabakh has taken its toll on those fleeing their homes. Reports indicate that some families were forced to travel in the back of open-topped trucks or even on tractors. Narine Shakaryan, a grandmother of four, shared her own ordeal, revealing that she, along with six others, crammed into her son-in-law’s old car for the arduous 77-kilometer drive that stretched over 24 hours. Throughout their journey, they had no access to food, highlighting the dire circumstances faced by those uprooted from their homes.

As the exodus from the capital city of Karabakh gains momentum, desperation has led to panic buying at fuel stations. Stepanakert, known as the capital by Armenia and Khankendi by Azerbaijan, is now grappling with an overwhelmed infrastructure. Tragically, a fuel storage facility explosion on Monday resulted in at least 20 fatalities and 290 injuries, underscoring the chaos and devastation that follows the displacement of thousands of people.

The recent events unfolding in Nagorno-Karabakh highlight the human cost and suffering caused by conflicts over territorial disputes. As families continue to flee their homes in search of safety, it is crucial to address the pressing need for assistance and support to ensure the well-being of these vulnerable individuals caught in the midst of hostilities.