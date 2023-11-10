Changes in Nagorno-Karabakh: A Region Transformed

In a significant turn of events, the self-declared republic of Nagorno-Karabakh is set to undergo major changes next year. Its president has recently signed a decree dissolving state institutions, effectively bringing an end to the autonomous region’s existence. This decision comes in the aftermath of its defeat by Azerbaijan.

The victory of Azerbaijan in the conflict has had far-reaching consequences. It led to a mass exodus of ethnic Armenians who had been living in Nagorno-Karabakh. This displacement signifies not only the end of decades of conflict but also poses a threat to the centuries-old Armenian presence in the region.

Nagorno-Karabakh, although geographically located within Azerbaijan’s borders, has long operated with a de facto government of its own. However, Azerbaijan has now reclaimed control over the breakaway region in a remarkably short offensive that lasted just 24 hours.

This mountainous region, which is landlocked, has been home to a significant population of 120,000 ethnic Armenians who form the majority. While Azerbaijan claims to guarantee the rights of those still residing in the region, concerns over the possibility of ethnic cleansing have been raised by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and various international experts.

The people of Nagorno-Karabakh have been faced with a stark choice offered by Azerbaijan: either accept Azerbaijani citizenship or leave the region. As a result, a significant portion of the population has already opted to abandon their ancestral homes, seeking refuge elsewhere.

Let’s take a look at some of the key events from the past week that have shaped this transformation, along with captivating photos that caught our attention.

FAQ:

Q: What is Nagorno-Karabakh?

A: Nagorno-Karabakh is a region located within the borders of Azerbaijan. It has a predominantly ethnic Armenian population and has been a source of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Q: What is a de facto government?

A: A de facto government refers to a system where a region or group exercises control and governs a territory, even though it may not be internationally recognized as an independent state.

Q: What is ethnic cleansing?

A: Ethnic cleansing refers to the deliberate removal, persecution, or extermination of an ethnic or religious group from a specific region by another group, often resulting in forced displacement and human rights violations.

