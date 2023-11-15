Exploring the Devastating Earthquake that Struck Morocco’s Atlas Mountains

In the aftermath of the catastrophic earthquake that rocked Morocco’s Atlas Mountains, the town of Amizmiz bore witness to the heart-wrenching scenes of destruction. With arms locked around each other, three young boys trudged through the debris-covered streets, their community shattered by the natural disaster.

One week had passed since the earthquake had struck, leaving behind a trail of devastation that encompassed homes, schools, mosques, and cafes. Tonnes of mud and clay bricks buried the possessions of the townspeople, along with an unknown number of lives lost.

A sense of disbelief and shock filled the air as a little girl stood, hands pressed to her cheeks, taking in the enormity of the destruction before her eyes. The earthquake, measuring a magnitude of 6.8, had unleashed its havoc on September 8, unleashing untold tragedy upon the mountain villages.

Nineteen minutes following the initial quake, an aftershock of magnitude 4.9 further intensified the chaos. As the dust settled, it became evident that entire villages nestled higher up in the mountains had been leveled. Tragically, a significant portion of the population in these areas appeared to have perished.

One survivor, Mohamed Messi of Ouirgane, described the earthquake’s impact as akin to an explosive blast. The traditional building materials of mud and clay brick, prevalent in the region, contributed to the severity of the destruction. Unlike modern structures reinforced with concrete and rebar, these traditional homes lacked adequate air pockets, making them more susceptible to collapsing.

In the wake of this catastrophic event, the community came together to mourn, gathering for solemn funerals in the mountain town of Moulay Brahim. On neatly arranged rugs in the streets, residents offered their prayers before carrying the bodies, draped in blankets, from the town’s health center to its cemetery.

According to the United Nations, an estimated 300,000 individuals were impacted by the earthquake, with UNICEF suggesting that around 100,000 of them were children. The scale of this tragedy is difficult to comprehend, as lives were upended and communities left to grapple with overwhelming loss.

