New Photo Reveals Kim Jong Un’s Visit to Fighter Jet Plant in Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has recently made a significant visit to a sanctioned fighter jet plant in Russia, as seen in a photo unveiled on Friday. The factory, owned by a corporation subjected to sanctions by the U.S. Treasury Department, has been targeted to curtail Russia’s capacity for conducting aerial assaults on Ukraine. The photograph captures Kim sitting in the cockpit of a Russian fighter jet at the Yuri Gagarin Komsomolsk-on-Amur Aircraft Plant in the far eastern Russian city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

During his trip to Russia, which began with his train entry on Tuesday followed by a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, Kim explored the aircraft plant on Friday. The United Aircraft Corporation, a part of the plant that Kim toured, was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who expressed the potential for collaboration in aircraft manufacturing and other industries. This cooperation aims to address the task of achieving technological sovereignty for both countries.

The United States Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the United Aircraft Corporation in June last year, with the objective of weakening Russia’s capability for continued airstrikes on Ukraine. The department emphasized that the corporation and its subsidiaries play a critical role in the procurement, maintenance, and replacement of aircraft and related military equipment for the Russian military. UAC was established in 2006 under the decree of Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, who has also faced U.S. sanctions.

As important entities within Russia’s military-industrial complex, UAC and its subsidiaries are responsible for the development, production, sale, modernization, and repair of military aircraft. The well-known military brands Sukhoi and MiG are also included under UAC. Last week, Kim Jong Un visited the assembly workshops at the aircraft plant, where the Sukhoi Su-35 and Su-57 fighters are manufactured. He then had the opportunity to sit inside the cockpit of one of the jets, as shown on Russian state television.

Kim’s visit to Russia has sparked concern, particularly from South Korea’s Foreign Ministry, expressing regret over the summit between North Korea and Russia. Despite repeated warnings from the international community, the discussions between the two countries covered military cooperation, including satellite development. As developments continue to unfold, the implications of this visit and its potential impact on regional stability remain subjects of interest.

(Source: [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/world/kim-jong-un-fighter-jet-plant-russia))