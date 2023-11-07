Ukraine’s Strategic Move: Damaging Russian Naval Assets in Crimea

Recent imagery has revealed the significant damage inflicted upon a Russian submarine by a Ukrainian missile attack on the Sevastopol Shipyard in annexed Crimea. The submarine, identified as the Rostov-on-Don, sustained a gaping hole in its hull. Preliminary assessments indicate that repairing the vessel could require several years and entail substantial financial resources.

The photographs, released by the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), shed light on the consequences of Ukraine’s targeted strike on the Black Sea fleet of the Russian navy. Alongside the Rostov-on-Don, another large vessel named the Minsk suffered damage during repairs. Although the Russian Defense Ministry downplayed the severity of the situation, open-source evidence suggests that the Minsk landing ship has likely been destroyed, while the Rostov-on-Don has experienced catastrophic damage.

British defense intelligence, through an update, detailed the complexities involved in restoring the submarine. Not only will this process demand a significant amount of time, but it is also estimated to incur costs amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. Furthermore, the removal of wreckage from the dry docks is expected to render them unusable for an extended period, posing a considerable challenge to the Black Sea Fleet’s maintenance operations.

The loss of the Rostov-on-Don has far-reaching implications for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. With one of its four cruise-missile capable submarines out of commission, the fleet’s capacity to project power across the Black Sea and Eastern Mediterranean regions will be severely affected. This setback places Ukraine’s recent attack on Crimea within the context of its strategic measures preceding the liberation of the peninsula.

According to Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office, the attack aims to reclaim and reinstate Ukraine’s sovereignty over Crimea. Podolyak emphasized three key objectives: driving away the remnants of the Russian Black Sea fleet, restoring the Black Sea’s status as an area of external jurisdiction, and eliminating infrastructure that supports Russian military presence.

Ukraine’s bold move serves as a testament to its determination to challenge Russia’s annexation of Crimea. As tensions in the region continue to escalate, the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the Black Sea will undoubtedly undergo significant shifts, reshaping the balance of power in this strategically vital area.