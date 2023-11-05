Protesters Unite in Frustration Against Palestinian President

Amidst mounting fury following a devastating Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital, protesters in Ramallah took to the streets to voice their anger against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Security forces responded with tear gas and stun grenades in an attempt to disperse the crowds.

The air strike on Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital, which occurred on Tuesday, is being described as the deadliest incident in Gaza since October 7. The international community has condemned the attack, and protests were staged at Israel’s embassies in Jordan, Turkey, and Lebanon, near the United States Embassy. Israel has denied responsibility for the strike, despite carrying out a sustained bombing campaign throughout the Gaza Strip.

In response to the hospital bombardment and other attacks, Abbas canceled a scheduled meeting with US President Joe Biden in Jordan, to register his protest. However, upon his return to the West Bank, Abbas was faced with hundreds of demonstrators in Ramallah’s central Manara Square, expressing their frustration with the Palestinian Authority. Some even showed support for Hamas leaders, while others resorted to throwing rocks.

Witnesses reported clashes between Palestinian security forces and protesters in the West Bank cities of Nablus, Tubas, and Jenin. Earlier this year, Jenin was the site of major Israeli military operations. These protests in the West Bank serve as a stark reminder of the long-standing Palestinian dissatisfaction with Abbas. Critics argue that his coordination with Israel on security matters in the territory has resulted in justified criticism towards his leadership.

The events unfolding in Ramallah expose the deep-rooted frustration among Palestinians, as they face not only external aggression but also internal divisions. The protests against President Abbas symbolize a growing call for change and a unified voice against those who fail to protect their rights and interests. As tensions continue to rise, it remains to be seen how these demonstrations will shape the future of Palestinian leadership and the pursuit of justice and sovereignty.