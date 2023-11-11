Outrage Spreads as Gaza Hospital Attack Sparks Protest Across Middle East

Photos of the destruction caused by a recent Israeli air attack on Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital have sparked outrage and led to widespread protests across the Middle East and North Africa. The assault on the hospital, which served as a shelter for displaced Palestinians, has been condemned by the World Health Organization for its devastating impact on civilians and healthcare workers.

In response to the attack, thousands of people have taken to the streets in Jordan, Turkey, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq, and West Bank cities like Ramallah. These spontaneous demonstrations reflect the anger and frustration felt by individuals across the Arab world in the face of such devastating violence.

The Iranian capital, Tehran, has witnessed protests in at least six cities, with demonstrators rallying against the violence. Al Jazeera correspondent Dorsa Jabbari describes the scenes as “catastrophic,” explaining that when Muslim nations and their people become angry, it is difficult to prevent them from expressing their outrage.

In Turkey, anti-Israel sentiments have historically been high due to the long-standing oppression of Palestine. The recent attack on the Gaza hospital has intensified these feelings, leading to palpable tension on the streets of Istanbul. Freelance journalist Emre Basaran notes that there is a distinctive anger directed towards Israel, a sentiment that can be felt and sensed in the atmosphere.

As protests continue across the region, demands for the immediate protection of civilians and healthcare workers in Gaza grow louder. The world is witnessing a unified outcry against the devastating impact of the hospital bombing, highlighting the urgent need for peace and the protection of innocent lives amid the ongoing conflict.

