Mounting Casualties in West Bank as Israeli Forces Extend Operations

In the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the Israeli military has intensified its raids in recent days, leading to an alarming increase in casualties. Since the operations began on Tuesday, eight Palestinians have been killed in the Jenin refugee camp alone, as stated by the Palestinian Health Ministry. This marks a distressing trend, with a total of 58 people, including children, having been killed in Jenin since October 7.

Jenin’s acting governor, Kamal Abu al-Rub, shared that more Israeli forces are en route to the city and the camp. This latest incursion is the 15th within this area since October 7, exacerbating the already tense situation. The military’s presence has taken a toll on the camp’s infrastructure, as all access routes have been decimated by military bulldozers. Furthermore, hospitals are now surrounded, with ambulances being prevented from evacuating the sick and injured, according to Abu al-Rub.

During the course of these operations, Israeli forces have detained approximately 500 individuals, with 400 having been released. However, due to the ongoing siege in the camp, these individuals are unable to return and are seeking shelter in an area near Jenin. The dire humanitarian situation is further compounded by severe shortages of infant formula and bread, as Israeli soldiers have taken control of homes, effectively confining residents.

According to Palestinian officials, the toll of the conflict is deeply alarming. Since the war began, at least 283 West Bank Palestinians, including 64 children, have been killed by Israeli fire, and over 4,000 individuals have been detained. These numbers highlight the urgent need for a resolution to the ongoing tensions in the region.

