Impact: Herat Struck by Yet Another Earthquake, Leaving Communities Devastated

The province of Herat, located in western Afghanistan, has been struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale. This recent earthquake marks the third to hit the region since a devastating string of quakes on October 7, resulting in the tragic loss of over 2,000 lives. As winter approaches, the series of seismic events has left countless families homeless and entire villages in ruins.

Just as residents in Herat, the provincial capital, were beginning to find solace in returning to their homes after days of sleeping outdoors in fear of aftershocks, another destructive earthquake struck at approximately 8am local time on Sunday. The United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake’s epicentre was located approximately 33km northwest of Herat City.

The humanitarian organization Save the Children has reported that four individuals have tragically lost their lives as a result of the earthquake, with 153 individuals seeking treatment at Herat Regional Hospital for earthquake-related injuries. Furthermore, the Baloch area of Rabat Sangi district has endured significant structural damage, while several villages have been entirely destroyed.

Sayed Kazim Rafiqi, a 42-year-old resident of Herat, expressed shock and dismay at the aftermath of the earthquakes, describing the majority of houses in the area as damaged and the general population as terrified. In response to the dire situation, Rafiqi and other concerned citizens have rallied together to donate blood and assist in any way possible.

As the affected communities in Herat continue to grapple with the disastrous consequences of these earthquakes, it is imperative that support and aid are provided to help them rebuild their lives. The road to recovery will undoubtedly be long and challenging, but with solidarity and collective action, these resilient communities can emerge stronger than ever before.

