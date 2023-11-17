New Gaza Blackout Leaves Residents Without Phone and Internet Connection as Conflict Escalates

In the midst of ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, residents of the Gaza Strip experienced a complete blackout of internet and phone services for the second time in less than a week. The Palestine Telecommunications Company (Paltel) issued a statement apologizing for the disruption, stating that communications and internet services had been completely cut off in Gaza. Netblocks, a global network monitor, confirmed the blackout and noted that it would be experienced as a total loss of telecommunications by most residents.

Attempts to reach Gaza residents by phone were unsuccessful, contributing to the sense of isolation and uncertainty in the already war-torn region. However, some individuals with Israeli or Egyptian phone lines were still able to use their mobiles in the border town of Rafah, highlighting the stark disparity in access to communication services.

After several hours, services began to be restored though it remained unclear when full capabilities would be reached. This blackout followed a previous loss of communication on Friday, which coincided with the launch of an Israeli ground offensive. Communication was only restored on Sunday due to US pressure.

While Hamas had accused Israel of deliberately causing the blackout to facilitate mass killings, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declined to comment on the matter. Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal had attributed the blackout to Israel’s heavy bombardment of the territory. Additionally, the Wall Street Journal reported that the US convinced Israel to restore services after the latter had taken measures to shut down Gaza’s telecommunication infrastructure.

The conflict between Israel and Hamas escalated in the wake of Hamas’s October 7 attack, in which thousands of terrorists infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip through land, air, and sea, resulting in casualties and hostage situations. Israel has undertaken an offensive to destroy Hamas’s infrastructure and eliminate the terror group’s presence in the Strip. However, international aid agencies have expressed concerns about the impact of blackouts on their humanitarian work in Gaza, where the population is already facing dire conditions and shortages of basic supplies.

The United States, while supporting Israel’s right to defend itself, has urged the country to consider the humanitarian needs of the civilian population in Gaza. Efforts to send aid trucks with food and medicine have been made, but according to aid workers, it is not sufficient to address the growing crisis.

As the conflict continues, both Hamas and other terror groups have continued to launch rockets towards Israel, displacing a significant number of people from their homes. The death toll reported by the Hamas-run health ministry has been disputed for its accuracy and inclusion of both civilians and terrorist operatives. The situation remains tense and uncertain, with no immediate resolution in sight.

FAQ:

1. Why did the blackout occur in Gaza, and who is responsible?

– The blackout was attributed to the heavy bombardment of the territory during the Israel-Hamas conflict. While Hamas accused Israel of causing the blackout, the Israeli Defense Forces did not comment on the matter.

2. How does the blackout impact the residents of Gaza?

– The blackout resulted in a complete loss of internet and phone services for most residents, leaving them without means of communication during an already challenging situation.

3. What efforts are being made to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza?

– International aid agencies have been sending trucks with food and medicine, but there are concerns that the aid is insufficient to meet the growing needs of the population.

4. How has the conflict affected the civilian population in Gaza?

– The conflict has caused displacement, shortages of basic supplies, and dire living conditions for the civilian population in Gaza. Aid organizations have warned of the severe impact of the war on the already dire situation.

Sources:

– The Times of Israel: [URL of the domain]

– Netblocks: [URL of the domain]