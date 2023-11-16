The Philippines Contemplates Legal Action Against China over Reef Destruction

The Philippines is currently assessing its legal options to hold China accountable for the destruction of coral reefs located within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the South China Sea. The allegation of reef destruction has been dismissed by Beijing as an attempt to create a political spectacle.

Following reports of severe damage to the marine environment and coral at Iroquois Reef, the Philippine foreign ministry has sought assessments from various agencies to determine the extent of the environmental impact. Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra has confirmed that the possibility of filing a second legal case with the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague is being considered. The Philippines had previously won its first case against China in 2013, challenging its claims to the area.

The decision to explore legal action stems not only from the alleged destruction of reefs but also from other incidents and the overall situation in the West Philippine Sea. A comprehensive report and recommendation will be submitted to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the foreign ministry.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has expressed its readiness to contribute to this effort, emphasizing that states entering the Philippines’ EEZ and maritime zones are obligated to protect and preserve the marine environment.

While pursuing arbitration would be controversial due to the Philippines’ previous victory in 2016 against China’s claim to sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, this recent incident at Iroquois Reef requires attention. The proximity of the reef to the Reed Bank, which is rich in gas reserves, further complicates the situation, as China also claims rights to the area.

China, which has consistently denied the 2016 ruling and has grown increasingly irritated by mentions of the case by Western powers, has swiftly dismissed the latest allegations of coral reef destruction. The Chinese embassy in Manila urged the relevant party of the Philippines to cease creating a political spectacle from fiction.

The Philippine coast guard and armed forces have reported that 33 Chinese vessels, categorized as “maritime militia,” were moored in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef between August and September. These vessels, often used for fishing, were found to be involved in harvesting coral. Coral in the South China Sea holds value as a resource for limestone, construction materials, traditional medicines, and even souvenirs and jewelry.

China has solidified its claims of sovereignty over the Spratly area through the construction of artificial islands on submerged reefs, some equipped with runways, hangers, radar, and missile systems. Vietnam, Malaysia, and the Philippines also maintain a presence on various islands within the archipelago, leading to overlapping EEZs.

It remains to be seen how the Philippines will proceed with its legal options, considering the geopolitical implications and China’s disregard for the previous arbitration ruling. Nonetheless, this incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the South China Sea and the urgent need to protect and preserve the region’s delicate marine environment.

FAQ:

Q: What is an exclusive economic zone (EEZ)?



A: An exclusive economic zone is an area extending 200 nautical miles from a country’s coast, where that country has special rights regarding the exploration and use of marine resources.

Q: What is the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)?



A: The Permanent Court of Arbitration is an intergovernmental organization based in The Hague, Netherlands, that provides a forum for the peaceful resolution of disputes between states.

Q: What is the West Philippine Sea?



A: The term “West Philippine Sea” is used by the Philippines to refer to the part of the South China Sea that it claims as its own.

Q: What are the Spratly Islands?



A: The Spratly Islands are a group of islands, reefs, and atolls located in the South China Sea. They are subject to territorial claims by multiple countries, including China, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

Q: What is the significance of the Reed Bank?



A: The Reed Bank is an area in the South China Sea believed to contain significant gas reserves. This area has been a point of contention between the Philippines and China due to overlapping territorial claims.

Sources:

– [Thomson Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/article/philippines-china-idUSL1N2H102F)