Philippines Takes Action to Remove Obstructive Barrier in South China Sea

The Philippines has recently expressed its determination to remove a floating barrier that has been placed by China in a disputed area of the South China Sea. The presence of the barrier has hindered fishing vessel access in the Scarborough Shoal, an area that is crucial for Filipino fishermen. In response, the Philippines has vowed to protect the rights of its fishermen and ensure their livelihood is not compromised.

The national security advisor of the Philippines, Eduardo Año, strongly condemned the installation of the floating barriers by the Chinese coast guard. He emphasized that the placement of these barriers by the People’s Republic of China violates the traditional fishing rights of the Filipino fishermen. The Philippines’ foreign ministry also noted that these barriers are a clear violation of international law.

China, which claims 90% of the South China Sea, has been involved in territorial disputes with neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The Scarborough Shoal, which was seized by China in 2012, has had severe implications for Filipino fishermen. They are forced to travel further and face diminishing catch sizes, making it more challenging for them to sustain their livelihoods.

The discovery of the floating barrier, measuring approximately 300 meters (1,000 feet) in length, was made by the Philippine coast guard and fisheries bureau personnel during a routine patrol near the Scarborough Shoal. The presence of Chinese coast guard ships in the vicinity suggested a deliberate attempt to hinder Filipino fishermen. Commodore Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the coast guard, stressed the importance of handling the situation with caution to prevent any diplomatic misstep.

The Filipino government is determined to protect its sovereignty and the livelihood of its fisherfolk. It pledges to take all appropriate measures to remove the obstructive barrier and ensure unhindered fishing access in the disputed area. The Chinese embassy in Manila has not yet provided any response or comment regarding the issue.

It is crucial for all nations involved to respect international law and seek peaceful resolutions to territorial disputes in the South China Sea. The Philippines’ unwavering stance against the barriers highlights the significance of preserving the rights and livelihoods of its fishermen.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Scarborough Shoal?

The Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, is a disputed area in the South China Sea. It is located between the Philippines and China and has been a subject of territorial disputes.

2. Why is the floating barrier placed by China in the South China Sea a significant concern?

The floating barrier obstructs fishing vessel access in the Scarborough Shoal, negatively impacting the livelihoods of Filipino fishermen. It violates their traditional fishing rights and poses a challenge to their sustainability.

3. How has China’s claim over the South China Sea affected the Philippines?

China’s claim over the South China Sea has resulted in territorial disputes between the Philippines and China. The seizure of the Scarborough Shoal by China in 2012 has forced Filipino fishermen to travel further for smaller catches, impacting their livelihoods significantly.

4. What actions will the Philippines take to address the obstructive barrier issue?

The Philippines intends to take all appropriate actions to remove the barrier and ensure unhindered fishing access for its fishermen. It is determined to protect its sovereignty and the livelihoods of its fisherfolk.