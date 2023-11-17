Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia Dismiss China’s South China Sea Map as Groundless

Aug 31 (Reuters) – In a unanimous rejection, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam have dismissed China’s recently released map claiming sovereignty over the South China Sea. The map, which China insists should be viewed rationally and objectively, displays its claims to territory in the highly disputed waters.

The South China Sea is a critical region for global trade, with over $3 trillion worth of trade passing through every year. However, the countries mentioned assert that China’s map holds no legal grounds and lacks international support. Philippines’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged China to act responsibly and abide by its obligations under international law, citing a 2016 arbitral ruling that declared China’s claims baseless.

Malaysia has also registered its protest against the map through diplomatic channels, emphasizing that it views the South China Sea matter as complex and sensitive. Additionally, Vietnam’s foreign ministry denounced China’s claims based on the map, stating that they violate Vietnamese and international laws.

China’s U-shaped line on the map extends as far as 1,500 km south of its Hainan island and encroaches upon the exclusive economic zones (EEZs) of multiple Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia. China argues that the line is based on historical maps; however, it remains unclear whether the latest map introduces any new territorial claims.

The map released by China differs from a narrower version it submitted to the United Nations in 2009, known as the “nine-dash line.” The recent map covers a broader geographical area and introduces a 10-dash line that includes Taiwan. Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson emphatically stated that Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China and that its sovereignty is an undeniable objective fact.

China’s release of the map coincided with its “national map awareness publicity week,” as reported by state broadcaster China Central Television. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin emphasized that the country’s position on the South China Sea issue has always been clear, and the release of updated standard maps is a regular occurrence.

The rejection of China’s map by the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Vietnam is a clear indication of the ongoing territorial disputes in the South China Sea. These disputes remain a major challenge to regional stability and require an objective and rational approach from all parties involved.

FAQs

1. What is the South China Sea? The South China Sea is a body of water located in Southeast Asia. It is a highly contested region due to overlapping territorial claims by several countries. 2. What are exclusive economic zones (EEZs)? Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) are areas of water extending 200 nautical miles from a country’s coastline. These zones grant the country exclusive rights over the exploration and use of marine resources. 3. What is the “nine-dash line”? The “nine-dash line” is a demarcation line used by China to illustrate its territorial claims in the South China Sea. It has been a contentious issue as it overlaps with the claims of other countries in the region. 4. What is the significance of Taiwan’s inclusion in China’s map? China’s inclusion of Taiwan in its map is politically significant as it asserts China’s claim of sovereignty over the island. Taiwan, on the other hand, maintains its own government and considers itself a separate entity from China. 5. How are the territorial disputes in the South China Sea impacting regional stability? The territorial disputes in the South China Sea have the potential to escalate tensions between countries in the region. The competing claims over territory and resources continue to strain diplomatic relations and pose a risk to maritime security in the area.

