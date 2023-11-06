Philippine President Denies Agreement with China to Remove Grounded Warship

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has refuted claims of an agreement with China regarding the removal of a grounded warship in the South China Sea. The warship, known as Sierra Madre, acts as a military outpost for the Philippines in the Second Thomas Shoal. President Marcos stated that he was not aware of any such arrangement and, if it did exist, he would consider it null and void.

China recently accused the Philippines of reneging on its promise to remove the ship, which had been intentionally grounded in 1999 to bolster territorial claims. However, the National Security Council assistant director general, Jonathan Malaya, challenged China to provide evidence of this promise, describing it as a “figment of their imagination.”

Tensions between China and the Philippines have been ongoing due to territorial disputes in the shoal. The Philippines maintains a small troop presence on Sierra Madre to assert sovereignty over the area within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). An EEZ grants a country rights to fisheries and natural resources within 200 miles of its coast, but it does not establish sovereignty over the area.

In 2016, the Philippines succeeded in an international arbitration case against China, with the tribunal ruling that Beijing’s expansive claims over the South China Sea had no legal basis. Despite this, China has continued to build artificial islands and militarize the region, overlapping with the EEZs of other countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia.

Maritime expert Jay Batongbacal believes that controlling the Second Thomas Shoal is not only strategically important to China but could also serve as an ideal location for a military base.

The dispute over the grounded warship and the wider territorial conflicts in the South China Sea remains a contentious issue. As tensions persist, it is crucial for both parties to engage in open dialogue and seek peaceful resolutions to maintain stability in the region.