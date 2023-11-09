China Accused of “Intentionally” Ramming Philippine Vessels in South China Sea Clash

In a tense escalation of tensions in the South China Sea, the Philippines has accused Chinese coastguard vessels of deliberately colliding with its vessels during a resupply mission. This incident brings to light the deteriorating relationship between the Philippines, a U.S. ally in Southeast Asia, and Beijing. While both sides traded accusations, with China claiming the Philippine boats were the ones responsible for the collision, officials from the Philippine national security council, coastguard, foreign ministry, defense ministry, and armed forces unanimously condemned the actions of the Chinese coastguard.

The United States, standing with its ally, expressed formal concern over the incident. However, China’s foreign ministry dismissed the statement, claiming that it disregarded the facts. In place of quotes from officials, it can be stated that the Defense Secretary of the Philippines described the incident as a “serious escalation of the illegal activities conducted by the Chinese government in the West Philippine Sea.”

The Philippines’ closer ties with the United States under President Marcos Jr. have resulted in an increase in diplomatic protests against China’s aggressive actions in the region. This includes attempts to block resupply missions and the use of water cannons. The Philippines maintains that the regular resupply missions are carried out in their exclusive economic zone, strategically located on one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

Sunday’s collision marked the first time that Chinese vessels had resorted to such tactics during resupply missions. Images shared by the Philippine coast guard revealed three of the four boats involved in the mission surrounded by larger Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels. Despite China claiming that their actions were “professional and restrained,” the Philippines asserts that China has no authority to operate in their exclusive economic zone.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague has previously ruled that China’s expansive claim to the South China Sea has no basis in international law. However, China continues to reject the ruling and refuses to acknowledge any claims made based on it.

As tensions continue to rise in the South China Sea, the international community watches closely, with countries like the United States, Japan, Australia, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the European Union condemning China’s aggression and expansionist actions. It remains to be seen how this latest clash will impact the already fragile relations between the Philippines and China.