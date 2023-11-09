Philippine Journalist Fatally Shot on Air, President Orders Investigation

In a shocking and tragic incident, a radio broadcaster in the Philippines was shot dead on air, marking the fourth journalist to be killed since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr took office in June 2022. The journalist, Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was broadcasting from his home in the town of Calamba when he was targeted by an unidentified assailant.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) described the killing as “brazen” and revealed that it was captured on the Facebook livestream of Jumalon’s show. The footage, viewed by around 2,400 followers, showed the 57-year-old pausing and looking upward before two shots were fired. Jumalon slumped back in his chair as background music played and was later pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

President Marcos Jr has responded swiftly, ordering the police to conduct a thorough investigation. He emphasized that attacks on journalists would not be tolerated in the country’s democracy. While the motive behind the killing has yet to be determined, Paul Gutierrez, the head of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security, stated that they consider this incident “work-related” for the time being.

The Philippines has long been recognized as a dangerous place for journalists. According to the NUJP, Jumalon is the 199th journalist to be killed since the restoration of democracy in 1986. The country ranks eighth worst in prosecuting the killers of journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists 2023 Global Impunity Index.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, including the possibility of any security camera footage that may have captured the assailant. At this stage, there is no information on prior threats against Jumalon’s life or any individuals he may have criticized on his broadcasts.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by journalists around the world and the pressing need for greater protection of press freedom. The Philippine government’s response to this heinous act will be closely watched, as the country navigates the delicate balance between freedom of the press and ensuring the safety of its journalists.