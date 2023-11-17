Philippines Condemns Aggressive Chinese Coast Guard Maneuver Near South China Sea

The Philippines expressed its strong condemnation towards China after a Chinese coast guard ship came dangerously close to colliding with a Philippine patrol ship in the South China Sea. The incident occurred near Second Thomas Shoal, an area that both countries claim and has been a site of frequent confrontations.

The Chinese coast guard ship crossed the bow of the Philippine patrol ship at a distance of merely three feet. An immediate collision was avoided when the Philippine vessel swiftly reversed its engine to evade the oncoming ship. This dangerous maneuver by the Chinese coast guard ship represents a violation of international law, particularly collision regulations, according to Commodore Jay Tarriela, spokesperson for the Philippine coast guard.

This alarming incident underscores the escalating territorial disputes in the South China Sea and raises concerns about a potential larger crisis. The United States, a treaty ally of the Philippines, has vowed to stand by and defend its ally in any major clash that occurs in the disputed waters.

The near-collision was witnessed by several journalists, including those from The Associated Press, who were invited on board by the Philippine coast guard to shed light on Chinese aggressive actions in the South China Sea.

In response to the incident, the Chinese coast guard released a statement claiming that the Philippine vessels had entered the waters without permission and were involved in transporting building materials to a military boat that was “grounded.” China firmly opposes these actions and issued a stern warning to the Philippine vessels, closely monitoring their movement throughout the process.

This incident follows another confrontation where a Philippine coast guard vessel was surrounded and blocked by Chinese coast guard and militia ships for approximately eight hours. During this time, two smaller supply boats managed to breach the blockade and successfully deliver essential supplies to a Filipino marine outpost at Second Thomas Shoal.

Territorial disputes in the South China Sea have long been a source of tension among multiple countries, including China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei. This conflict has become a focal point in the regional rivalry between the United States and China due to its strategic significance as one of the busiest trade routes in the world.

