Philippines Asserts Sovereignty in South China Sea, Ensures Protection of Fishers

The Philippines is steadfast in its commitment to defend its territory and protect the rights of its fishermen in the South China Sea, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. In response to a recent dispute with China over access to the Scarborough Shoal, President Marcos assured reporters that the Philippines will continue to defend its maritime territory and the longstanding fishing activities of its fishermen.

The Philippine coastguard recently removed a floating barrier installed by China, which had blocked access to the disputed shoal for over a decade. While the Chinese coastguard has contested the Philippine account of the incident, the United States has expressed support for the Philippines and emphasized its obligations to defend its former colony.

President Marcos emphasized that the Philippines is committed to upholding its rights to fish in its exclusive economic zone, where its fishermen have been fishing for centuries. He further stated that the Philippines will not surrender any part of its territory to foreign powers.

Tensions between the Philippines and China have heightened due to the Philippines’ efforts to strengthen defense ties with the United States. However, the Philippines remains resolute in its commitment to protect its sovereignty and ensure the well-being of its fishermen.

Since the removal of the barrier, the presence of Chinese vessels in the Scarborough Shoal has diminished. The Philippine coastguard reported a decrease in the number of Chinese vessels in the area, while noting the ongoing challenges faced by Filipino fishermen in entering the lagoon.

The situation in the South China Sea remains a complex issue, with competing territorial claims and disputes over resources. However, the Philippines remains focused on safeguarding its territory and asserting its rights, while seeking peaceful resolutions to the tensions in the region.