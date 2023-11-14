New Maritime Barrier Sparks Tensions in the South China Sea

The South China Sea has once again become a hotspot of controversy as the Philippines accuses China’s coastguard of erecting a “floating barrier” in a disputed area. The barrier, which consists of buoys placed by China, is said to prevent Filipino fishing boats from operating within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). This move has sparked heightened tensions between the two countries, who have been engaged in a longstanding territorial dispute in the region.

Images shared on social media revealed a line of buoys guarded by Chinese boats, effectively blocking access to an area known as the Scarborough Shoal, or Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines. Measuring approximately 300 meters in length, the barrier was discovered during a routine maritime patrol. As Philippine fishing boats attempted to enter the shoal, Chinese coastguard vessels responded by issuing a series of radio challenges in an attempt to drive them away.

The Philippines’ coastguard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources have strongly condemned China’s installation of the barrier, emphasizing the negative impact on Filipino fishermen’s livelihoods. The Philippine government is working closely with relevant agencies to address these challenges and protect their maritime rights.

Scarborough Shoal falls within the Philippines’ 200-nautical-mile EEZ, as defined by international maritime law and recognized by a ruling from The Hague’s International Court of Arbitration. Despite this, China claims the area as part of its own territory and refers to it as Huangyan Island. The Chinese embassy in Manila has not responded to requests for comment regarding the floating barrier.

The recent weeks have witnessed an escalation of tensions between the Philippines and China, with accusations of illegal incursions, water cannon usage, and dangerous boat maneuvers in the disputed area. This latest development adds to the existing complexities surrounding the South China Sea dispute, further underscoring the need for diplomatic efforts to address the long-standing issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)?

An Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) is an area beyond a country’s territorial waters where that country has special rights regarding exploration and use of marine resources. It extends up to 200 nautical miles from the country’s coastline.

What is the Scarborough Shoal?

The Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc in the Philippines and Huangyan Island in China, is a disputed area in the South China Sea. It falls within the Philippines’ EEZ but is claimed by China as part of its territory.

How has this floating barrier affected Filipino fishermen?

The installation of the floating barrier by China’s coastguard has prevented Filipino fishing boats from accessing the Scarborough Shoal, depriving them of their livelihood activities and impacting their fishing endeavors within the Philippines’ EEZ.

Sources:

– https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/9/26/philippines-condemns-chinas-floating-barrier-in-south-china-sea