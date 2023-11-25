Philippines and Australia Initiate Collaborative Maritime Exercises in South China Sea

November 24, 2023 at 10:25 PM

MANILA (Reuters) – In an effort to maintain a peaceful and secure region amid rising tensions with China, the Philippines and Australia have launched joint sea and air patrols in the South China Sea. The decision comes after recent similar actions taken by the Philippines with the United States, as countries in the Pacific region closely monitor China’s assertive behavior.

The three-day exercises, publicly announced by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on social media, reflect the ongoing discussions between the Philippines and Australia earlier this year. Their aim is to underscore the shared commitment to uphold a rules-based order in the region.

The South China Sea holds significant economic importance, serving as a vital pathway for ship-borne trade valued at over $3 trillion annually. China claims nearly the entire territory, including areas disputed by the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. However, the 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration stated that China’s territorial claims lacked any legal basis.

Recognizing the need to counter what it perceives as China’s “aggressive activities” in the South China Sea, the Philippines has intensified its efforts. The region has also become a focal point for tensions between China and the United States regarding naval operations.

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles emphasized the commitment of both countries to a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region, where every nation’s sovereignty and adherence to established rules and norms are respected. Marles expressed these sentiments in a joint statement posted by President Marcos on a social media platform.

The joint patrols will specifically cover the waters of the West Philippine Sea, a term used by Manila to refer to the areas within its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea. The Philippine military has revealed that two navy vessels and five surveillance aircraft will participate, while Australia will contribute the frigate Toowoomba and P8-A maritime surveillance aircraft.

“This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity, as well as any potential future collaborations, serves as a tangible demonstration of the deepening strategic and defense partnership between our two nations,” stated President Marcos on social media.

Notably, the Philippines and the United States recently concluded their own joint sea and air patrols, starting near Taiwan and concluding in the West Philippine Sea. Taiwan, a democratically governed island, is claimed by China as its own. China, in response to these cooperation efforts, has accused the Philippines of involving “foreign forces” in the South China Sea, alleging their interference stirs up trouble. Manila maintains that its maritime actions are within its rights.

