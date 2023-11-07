Tragic Shooting of Popular DJ During Live Broadcast Sparks Outrage and Demands for Justice

In a shocking incident that unfolded during a live broadcast, Juan Jumalon, also known as DJ Johnny Walker, was tragically shot and killed in his home studio in the Misamis Occidental province of the Philippines. The 57-year-old anchor for 94.7 Calamba Gold FM was streaming his Sunday morning program on Facebook when the attack occurred. The incident, captured on video, showed Jumalon being shot twice while music played in the background. The assailant, whose face was not visible, was seen stealing Jumalon’s gold necklace before fleeing the scene.

Philippine authorities are actively investigating the case and have released a sketch of the suspect described as a man over the age of 40 wearing a red cap, green shirt, and black shorts. The attacker made his escape on a motorcycle driven by an accomplice waiting outside the home.

This tragic incident has generated widespread condemnation, with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressing his strong disapproval and ordering a thorough investigation. The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, an organization that monitors attacks on Filipino journalists, has labeled Jumalon’s death as a “brazen killing.” It marks the fourth journalist killing since Marcos assumed office in 2022.

The Philippines has a distressing history of violence against members of the press. In 2022, radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, known for his stance against corruption, was also fatally shot in Manila. Such cases have garnered international attention, with calls for accountability and justice.

The violence against journalists in the Philippines is a cause for concern, with data from the Committee to Protect Journalists revealing that 158 journalists and media workers have been killed in the country between 1992 and 2023. The country’s ranking as the eighth-worst offender for prosecuting individuals involved in attacks against journalists, according to the 2023 Global Impunity Index, further adds to the gravity of the situation.

As the nation mourns the loss of Juan Jumalon, advocates for press freedom are demanding justice and an end to the culture of impunity. Candlelight vigils and online campaigns have been organized to remember Jumalon and other journalists who lost their lives in their pursuit of truth. The collective aim is clear: to prevent further tragedies and ensure that those responsible for these senseless acts of violence are held accountable.