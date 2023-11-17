Philippine Officials Determined to Remove Barrier Hindering Fishermen’s Access to Disputed Lagoon

Manila, Philippines—A recent development has sparked tensions between the Philippines and China regarding access to a disputed lagoon in the South China Sea. Chinese coast guard vessels placed a 300-meter long barrier, held up by buoys, at the entrance of the lagoon at Scarborough Shoal, effectively preventing Filipino fishing boats from entering. Philippine officials have condemned this action, labeling the barrier as “illegal and illegitimate.” They have vowed to take the necessary actions to ensure the removal of the barrier and protect the rights of Filipino fishermen in the area.

This incident represents another chapter in the long-standing territorial disputes in the resource-rich South China Sea, where multiple countries, including the Philippines, China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, are involved. The area has long been considered a potential Asian flashpoint and a delicate fault line in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

While the United States does not have territorial claims over the South China Sea, it has a vested interest in preserving freedom of navigation and overflight in the area, as it serves as a major global trade route. For decades, the U.S. Navy has conducted patrols to challenge China’s expansive claims.

The barrier erected by China’s coast guard denies Filipino fishermen access to a lucrative fishing lagoon surrounded by underwater coral outcrops. It is a recurring action taken by China whenever Philippine fishing boats gather in large numbers near the shoal. Philippine coast guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela regards this as an “illegal and illegitimate action,” emphasizing its detrimental impact on food security.

The Philippines asserts that Scarborough Shoal falls within its exclusive economic zone, a 200-nautical mile stretch where coastal states enjoy exclusive rights to fishing and other resources. This claim was reinforced by a 2016 arbitration decision under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which China, however, refused to participate in. Despite the ruling, China continues to defy it and has previously blocked Philippine government vessels from accessing Philippine-occupied areas in the South China Sea.

The United States has stated its commitment to defending the Philippines, its oldest treaty ally in Asia, should Filipino forces, ships, or aircraft come under attack. This commitment extends to the South China Sea, where tensions persist between China and the Philippines.

