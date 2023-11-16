Philippine Military Expresses Outrage Over Chinese Coast Guard’s Use of Water Cannon in Disputed Sea

The recent incident in the disputed South China Sea involving the Chinese coast guard’s use of a water cannon to block a Filipino supply boat has sparked outrage from the Philippine military. The confrontation took place at the Second Thomas Shoal, where tensions between China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei have been simmering for quite some time.

The Philippine navy personnel, accompanied by Philippine coast guard ships, were en route to Second Thomas when they were intercepted by a Chinese coast guard ship. The Chinese ship’s use of a powerful water cannon prevented the Philippines from delivering essential supplies, including new troops, food, water, and fuel, to the Philippine-occupied shoal.

The Philippine military strongly condemned the Chinese coast guard’s actions, labeling them as “excessive and offensive.” They emphasized that this behavior not only endangered the safety of the individuals on board the Philippine navy-chartered boat but also violated international law, including the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Philippine military called upon the Chinese coast guard and China’s central military commission to exercise prudence and responsibility in order to prevent any miscalculations or accidents that may jeopardize people’s lives.

Several countries, including the United States, expressed concern and support for the Philippines. The U.S. State Department stated that the actions of the Chinese ship interfered with the Philippines’ lawful exercise of high seas freedom of navigation and posed a threat to regional peace and stability.

Australia also expressed its concern, describing the behavior of the Chinese coast guard ship as “dangerous and destabilizing.” Japan, too, supported the Philippines and condemned the harassment that interferes with lawful activities at sea.

While the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila has not issued an immediate reaction, it is worth noting that the Philippines has filed numerous diplomatic protests against China’s increasingly hostile actions in recent years.

China, on the other hand, has demanded that the Philippines withdraw its naval forces and remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the shoal. The navy ship was deliberately grounded on the shoal in 1999 and now stands as a fragile symbol of the Philippines’ territorial claim.

Although the United States does not have any territorial claims in the South China Sea, it has consistently voiced concerns over China’s aggressive actions. The U.S. has conducted patrols and military exercises with regional allies to support freedom of navigation and overflight, which it considers essential to its national interests.

China, however, has criticized the U.S. for meddling in what it believes is an Asian dispute. Beijing has also expressed concerns regarding an agreement between the Philippines and the United States that allows American forces access to additional Filipino military camps.

As tensions continue to rise in the disputed South China Sea, it remains crucial for all parties involved to engage in peaceful dialogue and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation.

