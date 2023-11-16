New Developments in Philippine-China Dispute Over Grounded Warship

After recent accusations and denials, new developments have emerged in the ongoing dispute between the Philippines and China over a grounded warship in the South China Sea. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has categorically denied making any agreement with China to remove the Sierra Madre, a World War Two-era warship that serves as a military outpost at the Second Thomas Shoal. President Marcos went on to state that if any such agreement did exist, it should be considered rescinded.

The Sierra Madre is stationed at the Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, which falls within the Philippines’ 200-mile exclusive economic zone (EEZ). The Philippines maintains a small number of troops on the ship, considering it a symbol of sovereignty in the area. China, however, accused the Philippines of reneging on a promise to remove the ship, claiming it was a move explicitly agreed upon.

In response to China’s accusation, Jonathan Malaya, National Security Council assistant director general, challenged China to provide evidence of the alleged promise. Malaya dismissed the claim as a figment of China’s imagination. The Chinese embassy in Manila declined to comment on the matter.

The dispute over the Second Thomas Shoal is part of a larger, long-standing conflict between China and the Philippines in the South China Sea. The area has been a hotbed of confrontations between the two countries, with the most recent incident occurring on Saturday when the Philippines accused China’s coast guard of using water cannons to obstruct a resupply mission to the Sierra Madre.

An exclusive economic zone grants a country certain rights over the fisheries and natural resources within 200 miles of its coast. However, it does not establish sovereignty over the area. In 2016, the Philippines won an international arbitration award against China, which ruled that China’s expansive sovereignty claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis, including at the Second Thomas Shoal.

According to Jay Batongbacal, a maritime expert at the University of the Philippines, the control of the Second Thomas Shoal is strategically important for China and could potentially serve as an ideal location for the construction of a military base.

As this dispute continues to unfold, it remains a point of contention between the Philippines and China. The situation underscores the complexities surrounding territorial claims and sovereignty in the South China Sea, an area with significant geopolitical implications.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Second Thomas Shoal?

The Second Thomas Shoal, also known as Ayungin Shoal, is a submerged reef located in the South China Sea. It is within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and is the site of a grounded warship that serves as a military outpost.

What is an exclusive economic zone (EEZ)?

An exclusive economic zone is an area extending 200 nautical miles from a coastal state’s baseline. Within this zone, the state has special rights to explore and exploit natural resources, including fisheries, and other economic activities.

What was the outcome of the international arbitration award between the Philippines and China in 2016?

The international arbitration tribunal ruled that China’s extensive sovereignty claims in the South China Sea, including the Second Thomas Shoal, had no legal basis. This ruling was in favor of the Philippines and undermined China’s claims in the disputed region.

