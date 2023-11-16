Manila Residents Warned of Health Risks as Taal Volcano Causes Smog

Manila, the bustling capital city of the Philippines, is facing a new threat: smog caused by the Taal volcano. This small but active volcano has released an unusually high amount of sulfur dioxide and volcanic smog, prompting health concerns and the closure of schools in several areas.

The Taal volcano, located in the scenic Batangas province near Manila, has a history of volcanic activity. In January 2020, it erupted, spewing ash and steam as high as 15 km (9.32 miles) into the air. The eruption forced thousands of people to evacuate and resulted in flight cancellations as the ash reached as far as Manila.

Now, the volcano is once again making its presence felt. The state volcanology and seismology institute has observed the release of hot volcanic fluids in Taal’s crater lake, leading to the emission of volcanic gases. This has caused the air quality in nearby areas to deteriorate significantly.

One of the major concerns is the presence of volcanic smog, also known as vog. Vog is a mixture of fine droplets containing volcanic gas, such as sulfur. When inhaled, these droplets can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract. Reports have already surfaced of respiratory illnesses in the Batangas province, attributed to intoxication from the volcanic smog.

To ensure the safety of the population, authorities have taken measures to minimize exposure to the smog. Schools in five cities and numerous towns have been closed, and people are advised to stay indoors as much as possible. Furthermore, pilots have been warned to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit due to potential hazards from airborne ash and fragments.

The Taal volcano serves as a reminder of the volatile nature of the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area known for its seismic and volcanic activity. The Philippines, located within this region, is no stranger to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for residents of Manila and the nearby provinces to stay informed and take necessary precautions to protect their health. Monitoring updates from local authorities and following their guidance will be key in ensuring the well-being of the affected population.

FAQ:

Q: What is volcanic smog?

A: Volcanic smog, or vog, is a mixture of fine droplets containing volcanic gas that can cause irritation to the eyes, throat, and respiratory tract when inhaled.

Q: What measures have been taken to address the health risks posed by the Taal volcano?

A: Schools have been closed in five cities and numerous towns, and people are advised to stay indoors. Pilots have also been warned to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

Q: Why are volcanic eruptions common in the Philippines?

A: The Philippines is located within the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area known for its volcanic activity and earthquakes.

