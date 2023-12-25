In a recent development, Chinese state media has condemned the Philippines for its alleged infringement on China’s territory in the South China Sea. The People’s Daily, the mouthpiece of China’s Communist Party, claims that the Philippines has repeatedly provoked China and spread false information, leading to regional instability. This behavior, according to China, not only poses a significant threat to peace but also has a detrimental impact on the stability of the area.

Tensions between the two countries have been escalating as they exchange accusations over various incidents in the South China Sea. One notable incident involved the alleged ramming of a ship carrying the Philippine armed forces chief of staff by Chinese forces. This has further strained the already delicate relationship between China and the Philippines.

China asserts its territorial claims over a significant portion of the South China Sea, which is also claimed by several other countries including the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Indonesia. An international tribunal ruling in 2016 invalidated China’s claims, but Beijing has consistently rejected this ruling.

In a direct warning, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that any miscalculation in the dispute with the Philippines would result in a resolute response from China. He called for dialogue and negotiation to address the “serious difficulties” in the region.

The deteriorating bilateral relationship between China and the Philippines coincides with Manila’s efforts to strengthen military ties with Japan and the United States – its former colonial power and longstanding defense ally. China has expressed its anger at the United States for sending a navy ship near the disputed area, accusing Washington of using its defense treaty with Manila to “threaten” China and support Philippine violations of Chinese sovereignty.

The People’s Daily, in a commentary written under the pen name Zhong Sheng, stated that the U.S.’s actions are “extremely irresponsible and dangerous.” However, it also emphasized that China remains open to dialogue and is willing to work with the Philippines to resolve maritime issues peacefully through negotiation and consultation.

Despite China’s strong stance on protecting its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the country emphasizes the importance of diplomatic channels to resolve disputes in the South China Sea. The Philippines has not yet responded to these recent accusations from China.

