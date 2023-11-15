Rainstorm Approaching Maine: What You Need to Know

An approaching weather system is set to bring heavy rainfall to the state of Maine this weekend. While originally named Philippe, the storm is expected to transition from a subtropical storm to a post-tropical cyclone as it makes landfall. The storm, moving at a speed of 18 mph, is currently located 165 miles away from Bermuda and is predicted to pass near the island on Friday.

As Philippe continues its path, it will interact with a cold front approaching from the west. This interaction has the potential to enhance rainfall and bring gusty winds to the state. The exact impact will depend on the dynamics between the two systems.

Tropical Storm Philippe, as it transitions into a post-tropical cyclone, will bring tropical storm force winds that extend 175 miles east from its center. This means that both Maine and Atlantic Canada may experience the effects of the storm.

The timing of the rainfall is expected to begin on Saturday and possibly continue into Sunday morning. The Total Weather team of meteorologists in Maine is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates on the forecast and impacts as the storm approaches.

