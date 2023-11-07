New England Braces for Tropical Storm Philippe and Fall Storm System

As Tropical Storm Philippe barrels towards Bermuda, it is projected to make its impact on New England by this weekend. While Philippe has already caused heavy rain and strong winds in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the British Virgin Islands, its course will bring storm impacts to Bermuda on Thursday and then continue towards New England and Atlantic Canada.

Philippe’s forecast cone includes most of Maine, including cities like Bangor, Bar Harbor, and Houlton. As it approaches New England, Philippe will interact with a storm system sweeping across the U.S., which is expected to arrive in the Northeast around the same time. The convergence of these two systems will result in widespread rain in the region.

While the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Bermuda, indicating that tropical storm conditions are likely within 36 hours, New England residents should also prepare for weather-related threats. Flash flooding, power outages, and dangerous surf along the coast are among the potential risks.

However, the FOX Forecast Center predicts that Philippe will not be a fully tropical cyclone by the time it reaches New England. Instead, it is expected to become a post-tropical cyclone and be absorbed into a low-pressure system associated with the fall storm system moving across the eastern U.S. As a result, impacts are expected well outside the forecast cone.

The Northeast and New England, in particular, face an increased risk of flash flooding due to the heavily saturated ground from an extremely wet summer. With heavy rain expected from Philippe and the approaching fall storm system, the region will experience a weekend washout. Some areas, such as portions of Maine, Vermont, northern New York state, and the White Mountains in New Hampshire, could receive 3-5 inches of rain, with even higher amounts in localized spots. Coastal Maine may witness wind gusts of 30-40 mph, and Nova Scotia could experience even stronger gusts.

As Philippe weakens while moving farther inland, conditions in the Northeast are expected to improve early next week. Meanwhile, the NHC has also identified a potential tropical disturbance that may develop off the west coast of Africa. While the chances remain low, this system could become a tropical system as it moves westward across the eastern Atlantic.

Overall, New England residents should stay updated with the latest weather reports and take necessary precautions as the region braces for the double impact of Tropical Storm Philippe and the fall storm system.