New England and Canada Brace for Post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe

New England and parts of Canada’s southeast Atlantic coast are preparing for another round of strong winds and heavy rains as post-tropical cyclone Philippe makes its way north in the Atlantic. While it has weakened from a tropical storm, the weather system still poses a threat to these regions.

The remnants of Philippe, along with a cold front approaching from the West, will bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the New York tri-state area. The New England coastline can expect winds reaching 25 to 30 mph. Portions of upstate New York and New England, particularly eastern Maine, could experience flash flooding. Atlantic Canada will also be affected, although the storm is expected to have significantly diminished by the time it reaches there.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul urged residents to be cautious, noting that while the rainfall may not be as severe as the recent record-breaking floods, it could still have devastating consequences. Hochul emphasized the need for individuals living in flood-prone areas, especially basement apartments, to have an evacuation plan in place.

According to forecasters, Philippe will continue to gain speed as it approaches the U.S. Northeast and Canada. It is expected to reach New England and eastern Atlantic Canada late Saturday or early Sunday.

The National Hurricane Center advised that rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with local amounts of up to 5 inches, are anticipated in some areas of New York and New England as Philippe moves through the region. This could lead to urban and flash flooding. Bermuda has already experienced large swells, causing life-threatening surf and rip currents, but the tropical storm warning for the island has been canceled.

Post-tropical cyclones, like Philippe, no longer possess the characteristics of a tropical cyclone but can still bring strong winds and heavy rain. Tropical cyclones are weather phenomena characterized by rotating, low-level systems of clouds and thunderstorms that form over tropical or subtropical waters. Once a tropical cyclone’s maximum sustained winds exceed 39 mph, it is classified as a tropical storm.

FAQ:

Q: What is a post-tropical cyclone?

A: A post-tropical cyclone is a weather system that no longer has the characteristics of a tropical cyclone but can still bring strong winds and heavy rain.

Q: What is a tropical cyclone?

A: A tropical cyclone is a weather phenomenon characterized by rotating, low-level systems of clouds and thunderstorms that form over tropical or subtropical waters.

Q: What wind speed classifies a storm as a tropical storm?

A: Once a storm’s maximum sustained winds exceed 39 mph, it is considered a tropical storm.

