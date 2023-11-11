“Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Faces Sexual Assault Charges: A Trial Begins in Ontario Court”

A high-profile trial has commenced in an Ontario court as former fashion mogul Peter Nygard faces multiple sexual assault charges. Prosecutors have accused the 82-year-old of using his influence and power to assault five women over a period spanning from the late 1980s to 2005. The incidents allegedly took place in Nygard’s private bedroom at his fashion firm’s Toronto headquarters. Nygard, however, maintains his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution, represented by Crown attorney Ana Serban, argued that Nygard used his position as a wealthy fashion designer to entice and then sexually assault young women. They asserted that Nygard would offer the women job opportunities or tours, bringing them to his Toronto offices, where a concealed bedroom suite awaited with a large bed, a bar, and doors with automatic locks controlled by Nygard himself. It is alleged that the assaults occurred once the women were trapped in this room.

All five women involved in the case are expected to testify during the six-week trial in Ontario. Nygard, now appearing in court in a wheelchair with gray hair and a bun, is also facing sex-related charges in Manitoba, Quebec, and the United States. After the conclusion of his Canadian cases, he is scheduled to be extradited to the US to face trial there.

According to US authorities, Nygard’s criminal conduct spanned several decades, involving numerous victims in multiple countries. The fashion mogul, who was once estimated to be worth $700 million, founded his sportswear company in Winnipeg during the 1960s. Nygard International grew into a global apparel empire, with brands such as Bianca Nygard, Tan Jay, ALIA, and SLIMS.

In addition to his business success, Nygard frequently entertained celebrities and politicians at his properties to promote his brands. However, his tenure as chairman came to an end in February 2020 when his company filed for bankruptcy following a raid by US authorities on its New York City corporate headquarters. Nygard has been in prison since his arrest in December of the same year.

