Former Aide Speaks Out About Traumatic Experience with MP

A former staffer has recently come forward with allegations of abuse by a Member of Parliament that left him emotionally and psychologically scarred. The individual, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, revealed how the MP’s actions had a devastating impact on his mental well-being.

The MP in question, Peter Bone, was suspended from his position as a Conservative MP after an investigation found evidence of bullying and inappropriate behavior towards the former aide. The staffer described the experience as “horrid, brutal, and dark,” and explained that it left him as a “broken shell of the young man I once was.”

The former aide revealed that he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the abuse he suffered while working for Mr. Bone. He described the MP’s behavior as “erratic” and said that his temper would often explode, leaving him feeling constantly on edge. The abuse included shouting, screaming, hitting, and other forms of physical and verbal belittlement.

The former staffer also spoke about the difficulties he faced in seeking justice for the abuse he endured. He filed a complaint with the Conservative Party in 2017, but it took over four years for the complaint to be resolved. During this time, he felt ignored and dismissed by the party, and his faith in the process dwindled.

Eventually, he submitted a formal complaint to Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which led to a renewed investigation into the allegations. However, despite this ongoing investigation, Mr. Bone was promoted to the role of deputy leader of the House of Commons in July 2022, a move that the former staff member described as “deeply disrespectful.”

The former aide expressed his disappointment with the lack of care and empathy shown by both Mr. Bone and Boris Johnson, who promoted the MP despite the ongoing investigation. He believes that his experience was overlooked for political convenience and that his well-being was not taken into consideration.

The Conservative Party stated that the case was investigated under their previous code of conduct and complaints process and that the complainant withdrew from the process before the case was heard. They also acknowledged the delays in the disciplinary process and stated that they have since increased resources and reviewed their procedures.

The former staffer expressed relief at the findings of the investigation but emphasized the need for a better support system for victims of abuse within the political sphere. His brave decision to speak out sheds light on the darker side of politics and raises important questions about the treatment of staff and the handling of complaints.

