Archaeological Discovery Reveals Ancient Burial Site in Peru

Archaeologists in Peru have made a remarkable discovery during the excavation of a street on the outskirts of Lima. Gas workers, while digging to lay a pipeline, uncovered a burial site believed to be up to 1,000 years old. The site contains eight bundles of funeral belongings, most of which are believed to have belonged to children.

The remains, along with relics such as ceramics and wooden tools, were found in the Carabayllo district, leading researchers to suggest that this may have been a burial site for children during pre-Hispanic times. Experts from gas company Cálidda, including archaeologist Jesus Bahamonde, have identified the remains of six children and two adults wrapped in cloth alongside various artifacts.

The burial bundles are likely to date back to the pre-Inca Ychsma culture, which thrived in the valleys of modern-day Lima centuries ago. “We are recovering those leaves of the lost history of Lima that is just hidden under the tracks and streets,” Bahamonde stated, emphasizing the significance of this discovery.

Further analysis will be conducted in laboratories to gain a better understanding of the findings. Archaeologist Mercedes Vara, who examined the site, revealed that the remains were wrapped in cotton and leaves, showcasing the care taken in the burial rituals of that time.

This discovery adds to the rich archaeological heritage of Lima, a city home to numerous sacred sites and ruins that reveal insights into the health, culture, and society of ancient civilizations. Earlier this year, another remarkable find was made in Lima – the remains of a nearly 1,000-year-old mummy with well-preserved brown hair. In June, a 3,000-year-old mummy was also unearthed during another excavation in the city.

These discoveries underscore the immense historical significance of Lima and its surroundings. Each artifact unearthed provides invaluable glimpses into the lives and rituals of the indigenous peoples who once thrived in this region. Through careful excavation and analysis, archaeologists continue to unearth the hidden stories of Peru’s ancient past.