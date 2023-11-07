Peruvian coach crash claims the lives of 24 people

A tragic coach crash in Peru has resulted in the deaths of 24 individuals, with a further 21 sustaining injuries. The incident took place during an overnight journey through the Andes mountains between Huancayo and Huanta when the coach veered off the road and plunged into a ravine approximately 200 meters deep.

Peru has unfortunately witnessed numerous coach crashes, especially during nighttime travels along mountain highways. Shockingly, official statistics indicate that over 3,300 people lost their lives in traffic accidents across the Andean country in 2022.

Authorities have yet to determine the cause behind this latest devastating accident. The mayor of a nearby town revealed that the highway where the crash occurred had not been repaired since it was damaged in a recent landslide about a month ago, suggesting a potential factor that contributed to the tragic outcome.

Upon notification of the incident, firefighters from Huanta and Churcampa were dispatched to the scene. However, it was the locals who reached the accident site first, discovering some survivors within the wreckage. Remarkably, the coach had come to a halt amidst bushes, preventing it from being swept away by the nearby river.

Rescue teams, including police and firefighters, immediately worked to extract the survivors from the battered vehicle, transporting them to the closest hospitals for urgent medical attention.

The unfortunate event serves as a somber reminder of the dangers present on Peru’s mountain highways, emphasizing the need for improved road safety measures, regular maintenance, and effective emergency response protocols. As the nation mourns the loss of lives, efforts must focus on preventing such tragedies in the future and safeguarding the lives of those who embark on their journeys through Peru’s stunning but treacherous landscapes.