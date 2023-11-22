Peruvian Archaeologists Discover Ancient Child Mummies in Lima

Peruvian archaeologists have made an extraordinary discovery in Lima, uncovering the remains of four mummified children, believed to be over 1,000 years old. The sacred ceremonial site, which is located in one of Lima’s oldest neighborhoods, was once a significant place for the Ychsma culture. These findings shed light on the rich history of Peru’s central coast before the dominance of the Inca Empire.

While excavating the area, researchers stumbled upon the children’s mummies, alongside the remains of an adult. The Ychsma culture, which thrived before the Inca Empire’s rise, regarded this location as a religious space. It is likely that the high regard for this sacred site led to the burial of the deceased here.

The experts suggest that the temple, which was discovered at the base of a small hill, might have been constructed approximately 3,500 years ago. According to local archaeologist, Luis Takuda, this entire area holds immense cultural significance. He emphasizes that during the Ychsma period, the people of this civilization still considered it a holy place, explaining their choice to inter their dead in proximity to the site.

A notable characteristic of the mummies is the presence of hair on their skulls, which has been remarkably preserved over the centuries. Additionally, assorted ceramics were found alongside the remains, offering insight into the material culture of the Ychsma culture.

These findings contribute to the extensive collection of archaeological sites within Lima, a city of around 10 million inhabitants. Despite its urbanization, Lima is home to approximately 400 historical sites, illustrating the deep-rooted history of Peru’s capital.

It is essential to continue exploring and preserving these ancient sites, as they unveil captivating stories of civilizations that thrived long before our time. The discovery of these mummified children in Lima serves as a reminder of the rich cultural tapestry waiting to be discovered beneath our modern existence.

FAQ:

Q: How old are the mummies discovered in Lima?

A: The mummies are believed to be at least 1,000 years old.

Q: What culture do the mummies belong to?

A: The mummies are from the Ychsma culture, which thrived on Peru’s central coast before the Inca Empire.

Q: Were any adult remains found alongside the children’s mummies?

A: Yes, the remains of an adult were discovered alongside the children’s mummies.

Q: Are there any significant archaeological sites in Lima?

A: Yes, Lima is home to approximately 400 archaeological ruins, showcasing the city’s rich historical heritage.