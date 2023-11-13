The Matildas Fever Sweeps Australia: A Historic Moment in Sporting History

Australia is currently experiencing an unprecedented wave of excitement and enthusiasm, reminiscent of the spirit that engulfed the nation during the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Fans from all corners of the country have come together, not only attending games in large numbers but also gathering at live sites to collectively witness and celebrate the triumphs of their beloved national team. As a result, television records have been shattered, reaffirming the widespread support and passion for Australian sports.

The recent quarterfinal match of the Women’s World Cup, a thrilling contest that went on to become the longest shootout in the history of both men’s and women’s FIFA World Cups, has undoubtedly contributed to this monumental sporting phenomenon. Although the official TV ratings for the game have yet to be released, it is expected that the numbers will continue to rise with every successive match.

In fact, the Matildas’ round of 16 victory against Denmark garnered a remarkable viewership of over 3.5 million people in Australia alone. This includes 3.18 million viewers who tuned in via traditional television broadcasting and an additional 385,000 who opted for the 7plus streaming service. To put this into perspective, these figures surpassed the ratings of major events such as the NRL Grand Final and State of Origin games since 2016, as well as five out of the last seven AFL Grand Finals. Moreover, it is worth noting that even more football enthusiasts across the country were engaged through platforms like Optus Sport and various live viewing locations.

Amidst this electrifying atmosphere, an unexpected incident occurred that surprised passengers on a plane. A video captured by popular broadcaster Jacqui Felgate depicted the elation and cheers of fellow passengers as they witnessed the tense shootout, with one notable exception. Amongst the sea of people engrossed in the World Cup drama, there was one individual who appeared to be engrossed in watching “Lord of the Rings” instead. Such a spectacle has left many perplexed, questioning the rationale behind missing out on this grand collective moment that unites citizens, regardless of their personal affinity for sports.

The excitement surrounding the Matildas’ victory against France has not been limited to those watching television or attending live events. Social media has been flooded with videos showcasing the immense joy and jubilation of fans from Adelaide to Sydney, as the national team achieved an unprecedented milestone by reaching the World Cup semifinals for the first time in history. This historic feat has generated an even higher level of anticipation and chaos, as the Matildas gear up to face England in the upcoming match. Scheduled to take place at Stadium Australia on Wednesday night at 8pm AEST, the semifinal clash with the fourth-ranked team in the world is expected to intensify the frenzy surrounding the tournament.

As the Matildas continue to make their mark on the global stage, it is evident that this edition of the Women’s World Cup holds particular significance for Australian fans. This tournament has already surpassed all previous records in terms of viewership and has become a key moment in the nation’s sporting history. With each passing game, the fervor grows stronger, and the hope of reaching the final looms larger than ever before.

