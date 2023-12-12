The Rise of Diya Kumari: A New Era for Rajasthan

As the political landscape of Rajasthan undergoes a significant shift, one name stands out among the emerging leaders – Diya Kumari. The granddaughter of Man Singh II, the last ruling maharaja of Jaipur, Diya Kumari has carved a path for herself in the realm of politics, captivating the hearts of the people of Rajasthan.

Diya Kumari’s journey began in 2013 when she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and won her first election as an MLA from the Sawai Madhopur constituency. Since then, she has tasted victory in three consecutive elections, solidifying her position as a prominent political figure in the state. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, she secured an emphatic victory as an Member of Parliament from Rajsamand, garnering a staggering margin of 5.5 lakh votes.

But it is not just her illustrious lineage that sets Diya Kumari apart. Known as the “princess who walks on the streets,” she has earned a reputation for being a relatable and down-to-earth leader. Her blend of regal heritage and a deep connection with the people has endeared her to the masses. Unlike her predecessors, Diya Kumari has championed causes dear to the hearts of Rajasthanis – the environment, education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.

With the recent announcement by the BJP, Diya Kumari is now set to serve as one of the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan. Alongside Prem Chand Bairwa, a scheduled caste leader, she will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the state. This strategic move by the BJP, with a Brahmin face as the chief minister and Rajput and scheduled caste leaders as the deputy chief ministers, is seen as an effort to balance caste equations and gain favor ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership for the opportunity, Diya Kumari is determined to restore Rajasthan to its former glory. “We will make Rajasthan safe again. Women will be safe, they will get employment, and there will be all-round development,” she affirmed.

As Diya Kumari embarks on this new chapter in her political career, her dedication, passion, and commitment to the welfare of Rajasthan will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark. With her at the helm, the state can expect a fresh perspective, innovative policies, and a renewed focus on the needs of the people.

Q: Who is Diya Kumari?

A: Diya Kumari is a member of the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, an MP from Rajsamand, and one of the deputy chief ministers of Rajasthan.

Q: What is Diya Kumari known for?

A: Diya Kumari is known for her regal heritage, relatability, and dedication to causes such as the environment, education, healthcare, and women’s empowerment.

Q: What is the significance of Diya Kumari’s appointment as a deputy chief minister?

A: Diya Kumari’s appointment signifies the BJP’s efforts to balance caste equations in Rajasthan and gain support ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Q: What can be expected from Diya Kumari’s leadership?

A: With Diya Kumari at the helm, Rajasthan can expect a fresh perspective, innovative policies, and a renewed focus on the needs of the people.

