It has been ten years since the devastating chemical attacks that shook the eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria. The memories of that horrific night are still etched in the minds of those who witnessed the unimaginable scenes of people convulsing and foaming at the mouth.

In the early hours of August 21, 2013, the Syrian regime launched a nerve agent attack on the towns of Zamalka, Ein Tarma, and Irbin in the Ghouta countryside. The aftermath was devastating, resulting in the loss of 1,127 lives and leaving nearly 6,000 individuals suffering from suffocation and respiratory problems.

Amidst the chaos and tragedy, Umm Yahya, a nurse at a local hospital, found herself at the forefront of the response effort. The night of the attack was fraught with confusion as injured people flooded into the hospital. Umm Yahya vividly recalls the sight of men, women, and children struggling to breathe and foaming at the mouth. The enormity of the situation quickly overwhelmed the capacity of the hospital, leaving the medical staff grappling with limited resources and knowledge on how to provide adequate care.

It wasn’t until dawn broke that the hospital staff realized the cause of the suffocation – a chemical weapon. The aftermath of the attack was equally grim, as the dead bodies began to accumulate, overwhelming the capacity of the hospital morgue. Umm Yahya recounts the heart-wrenching scene of bodies piling up and the desperate need for shrouds to properly lay them to rest. The devastating toll of the attack continued as families and hospital staff transported the bodies for burial, only to face further attacks from warplanes.

The implications of the chemical attack went beyond the immediate casualties. Days after the event, Umm Yahya and her team embarked on a grim task of searching for missing individuals, only to find entire families dead in their homes. The gruesome scenes left an indelible mark on her psyche, as the victims’ faces were distorted beyond recognition.

Unsurprisingly, the psychological toll of this horrific event was tremendous. Umm Yahya, like many others, struggled to come to terms with the helplessness she felt in the face of such a merciless attack. The aftermath left her physically and emotionally drained, unable to resume her work for weeks.

On this solemn occasion, a memorial was held to commemorate the victims of the Ghouta chemical attacks. Activists, witnesses, and civil defense volunteers gathered under the banner of the “Don’t Suffocate the Truth” campaign, demanding accountability for the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

While the years have passed, the search for justice continues. Umm Yahya fervently hopes that one day, President Bashar al-Assad and his government will be held accountable for their actions. She recognizes the importance of never forgetting the criminality they inflicted upon the Syrian people.

