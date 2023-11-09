Woman Faces Criticism for Redesigning Boyfriend’s Apartment on TikTok

A woman’s TikTok series showcasing her redesign of her boyfriend’s apartment sparked a wave of criticism and debate about personal style. While some praised Emma Ganzarain’s renovations, others expressed their dissatisfaction, labeling her choices as “sad beige” and accusing her of stripping away the apartment’s character.

Ganzarain, hailing from Oslo, Norway, documented the transformation of various rooms in her boyfriend’s apartment through a series of TikToks. In the “before” photos, the living room featured warm tones of burgundy and navy, with cozy rugs, brown and maroon furniture, and warm orange lighting fixtures. However, the “after” photos displayed a stark change with cream and beige furnishings, synthetic-looking floors, and a cooler, white lighting scheme. The kitchen underwent a similar transformation, transitioning from black countertops and yellow-green lighting to millennial “elephant’s breath” colored cabinets and a more traditional-shaped sink.

Ganzarain’s TikTok videos garnered millions of views and divided reactions. Critics argued that her redesign eliminated the apartment’s original character, leaving behind an unwelcoming and sterile environment. Others dubbed her style choices as “sad millennial grey” and criticized her for the apparent lack of balance and warmth in the new design.

However, Ganzarain remained unfazed by the criticism, responding to negative comments with ease. She emphasized that she and her boyfriend made design decisions together, refuting suggestions that she had taken over the space. Ganzarain’s nonchalant responses demonstrated her independence and confidence in her choices.

The debate surrounding Ganzarain’s renovation presents an interesting exploration of personal style and subjective taste. It highlights how different individuals perceive and connect with their living spaces. While some appreciate vibrant, eclectic aesthetics, others find comfort in minimalism and neutral colors. Ultimately, the essence of home design lies in creating a space that reflects an individual’s personal vision and brings them joy.

Ganzarain’s willingness to share her renovation journey, despite the opposition, showcases her resilience and determination to create a living environment that suits her and her boyfriend’s preferences. It serves as a reminder that, in the realm of design, there will always be divergent opinions.