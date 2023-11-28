Pentagon Faces Funding Challenges as Middle East Troop Buildup Continues

Since the unexpected terrorist attacks on Israel in October, the Defense Department has made the decision to deploy an additional aircraft carrier strike group, fighter jets, air defenses, and hundreds of troops to the Middle East. The goal of this buildup is to prevent the conflict from escalating into a larger regional war. However, the Pentagon is currently facing a significant challenge when it comes to funding these operations.

Due to Congressional dysfunction, the Pentagon is operating under a temporary funding measure that freezes spending at the previous year’s levels. This means that the funds for the Middle East troop movements were not planned for and the Pentagon has had to pull money from existing operations and maintenance accounts. As a result, there is now less money available for training, exercises, and deployments that were already scheduled for the year. In addition, there may be delays in contractual payments.

This funding challenge reflects a larger issue with temporary funding measures. The Pentagon has consistently warned about the negative impact that these measures have on military readiness. Operating under a stopgap measure prevents the department from initiating new programs or funding anything beyond the previous year’s levels. In the case of the Middle East troop buildup, the burden is especially heavy as the Pentagon is simultaneously supporting two wars in Ukraine and Israel.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks highlighted the consequences of the stopgap measure, stating that it essentially means a $35 billion cut for the department. Hicks emphasized the importance of trust between the Pentagon and Congress, explaining that while the department has a responsibility to build trust with Congress, it also needs to trust that Congress can fulfill its obligations to pass a full-year spending bill.

The current temporary funding measure is set to expire on February 2nd, at which point it will be up to lawmakers to pass a full-year spending bill. However, if disagreements continue through April, the Pentagon and other federal agencies could potentially face a 1 percent across-the-board spending cut.

