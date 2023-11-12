The Pentagon Vows to Hold Iran Accountable for Attacks on U.S. Troops

In a recent development, the Department of Defense has taken a stronger stance against Iran, asserting that they will actively hold Tehran responsible for a series of drone and rocket attacks on American troops in the Middle East. While the Pentagon does not possess explicit evidence connecting the Iranian government to these attacks, they argue that the groups involved are backed by Iran.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, a spokesperson for the Department of Defense, emphasized that the United States will ultimately consider Iran accountable due to their support for these groups. This marks a departure from previous cautious statements by the Pentagon regarding Tehran, as they attempt to address the escalating regional conflict arising from recent Hamas attacks on Israel.

During a press briefing last week, General Ryder refrained from assigning blame for the drone attacks but pointed to Iranian proxy groups’ previous statements, asserting that they would intensify assaults on American forces if Israel were to launch a ground invasion of Gaza. While he refrained from disclosing the specific proxy groups responsible for the attacks, General Ryder confirmed an additional incident had occurred in Syria. In this latest event, two drones targeting the positions of American troops at the al Tanf garrison in southern Syria were successfully shot down.

The Department of Defense expresses concern over the possibility of further escalation and emphasizes the need to deter the situation from escalating into a larger conflict. In response to the attacks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered the deployment of additional ships and air defenses to U.S. Central Command, aimed at enhancing the protection of American forces in the region. Furthermore, the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower strike group, initially intended to join the USS Gerald R. Ford off the coast of Israel, has been redirected to the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf, and other Middle Eastern waters.

To reinforce defense capabilities, Austin has also ordered the positioning of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense battery and Patriot missile defense system battalions in various locations throughout the region. Additionally, a significant number of forces have been placed on “prepare to deploy” status.

While acknowledging the undesirability of a wider regional conflict, General Ryder remains steadfast in affirming the Pentagon’s commitment to protecting U.S. forces. They are prepared to take all necessary measures without hesitation.

